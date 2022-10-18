Meadow Park care home in Bedlington hosts a memory walk to support Alzheimer’s
A care home has taken part in a memory walk to show its support and raise cash for Alzheimer’s research.
The wander took place in South Shields with residents, their relatives and staff showing their support from home in aid of a charity which means a lot to the people who pounded the pavements.
After the walk, staff raised a glass to celebrate their efforts in raising £420 towards Alzheimer’s research and to those from Meadow Park for their continuous support throughout the event.
Julie Bond, general manger at Meadow Park care home, said: “At our home we care for a lot of people living with dementia and provide support for them and their families. We have a Memory Lane Community, an environment purposely designed to help those with dementia live active and meaningful lives.”
The cash raised by Meadow Park will help to fund life-changing research about Alzheimer’s, in the hope of finding a cure.