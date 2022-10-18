The wander took place in South Shields with residents, their relatives and staff showing their support from home in aid of a charity which means a lot to the people who pounded the pavements.

After the walk, staff raised a glass to celebrate their efforts in raising £420 towards Alzheimer’s research and to those from Meadow Park for their continuous support throughout the event.

Julie Bond, general manger at Meadow Park care home, said: “At our home we care for a lot of people living with dementia and provide support for them and their families. We have a Memory Lane Community, an environment purposely designed to help those with dementia live active and meaningful lives.”

Meadow Park care home staff have taken part in a memory walk to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.

The cash raised by Meadow Park will help to fund life-changing research about Alzheimer’s, in the hope of finding a cure.