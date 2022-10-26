And one of the beneficiaries was Hope Church in the town, which was handed a parcel of groceries by staff and residents at Meadow Park.

The occasion was also marked with a few songs from the home’s choir.

Julie Bond, general manager at Meadow Park, said: “Staff, residents, families and friends from the local community of the home all donated very generously to the harvest hampers.

The hampers with staff, ready to be donated.

“It really is heart-warming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed."

The harvest festival is a celebration of food grown on land and, traditionally, a time for families and communities to deliver food to the less fortunate.

It originates from the fifth century, where it was common for the harvest season to be celebrated with a feast, and the tradition has grown and evolved since.

