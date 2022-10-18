The wander took place in South Shield’s with residents, their relatives and staff showing their support from home in aid of a charity that means a lot to those pounding the pavements.

After the walk, staff raised a glass to celebrate their efforts in raising £420 towards Alzheimer’s research and to those from Meadow Park for their continuous support throughout the event.

General Manger at Meadow Park care home, said: “At our home we care for a lot of people living with dementia and provide support for them and their families. We have a Memory Lane Community, an environment purposely designed to help those with dementia live active and meaningful lives.”

Meadow Park care home took part in a memory walk to raise funds for alzheimer's research.

Alzheimer’s research is a charity working towards finding out the causes of dementia. The cash raised by Meadow Park will help to fund life-changing research about the illness in the hopes of finding a cure and prevention methods.

Meadow Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadow Park provides residential care and dementia care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Barchester Healthcare is one of the UK’s largest care providers supporting older people living independent lives. Providing a wide range of services for a variety of needs, Barchester Healthcare support 11,000 residents across 200 homes for short breaks to long term stays.