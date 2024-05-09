Alnwick Mayor’s Civic Awards recognise people’s involvement, contribution and dedication to charity work, community participation or voluntary activities in Alnwick.

Awards can be made for a number of areas including charity work, citizenship, caring, sport or community participation.

As Mayor, Geoff Watson, explained: “This is my last official duty of the year and it is important that, through the town council, we give formal recognition to the people who give their time and effort for the benefit of others.”

After presenting awards to the 11 recipients, he concluded: “I offer my congratulations to all the award winners - a town is not just a geographical area, it is a community, and you are what makes our Alnwick community so valuable. Well done everyone.”

1 . Connie Fairclough Connie Fairclough has become well-known at the Duchess’s Community High School for being a proactive positive role-model for students with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Andy Hunt Andy Hunt was recognised for his work at the Alnwick Playhouse and as a member of Alnwick Round Table. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

3 . James Milligan James Milligan was recognised for his work with Alnwick Town Juniors over the past decade. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Bob Hodgson Bob Hodgson was recognised for over 30 years' dedicated service to local services with Northumberland County Council. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales