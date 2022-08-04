Mayor sends letter of congratulation to England star - and former Alnwick Town juniors player - Lucy Bronze

Mayor Alnwick Geoff Watson has sent the full-back a letter on behalf of the town council and local residents.

He wrote: “As our Northumberland girl, we have watched with pride your progress from the Alnwick Town under-11 team, through the junior and senior teams at Sunderland, your success with other top clubs, and a host of achievements and awards which have now culminated in a magnificent Wembley win over one of the best teams in the world.”

He added: “Lucy, you are truly an inspiration to thousands of young girls across the UK and particularly so to girls in Northumberland who, ‘want to be like Lucy Bronze’.

Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson, right, has sent a letter of congratulations to Lucy Bronze.