The Mayor of Alnwick is fully embracing Alnwick’s Christmas spirit as the town’s festive celebrations get underway.

Geoff Watson watched the opening of Lilidorei’s iconic gates as it welcomed home Father Christmas and his helpers following its into a twinkling winter wonderland.

Cllr Watson said “I have fallen under the spell of this magical place and it was wonderful to see the delight on the faces of the children as they raced around exploring the mystical village. Highlights of the evening for me were seeing the seven reindeer that are now living in the village and of course meeting Father Christmas – I hope I’m on his good list!”

He added: “The Alnwick Garden’s Christmas Lights Trail was wonderful as well – the sights and sounds create a real spectacle.”

Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson with Father Christmas at Lilidorei. Picture: Jane Coltman

“And the town has more to look forward to over the next few weeks. Friday sees the switch-on of the festive lights and I know that yet again the wonderful Alnwick Christmas Lights team has lined up a stunning display. The switch-on is in the Market Place at 7pm and there is always a great atmosphere.

“I also want to highlight how lucky we are to have such wonderful shops and businesses who fully embrace the Christmas spirit. I encourage everyone to support them and shop locally whenever possible.

"When you live in Alnwick it’s easy to take the local shops for granted but compared with other towns, we have a fantastic range of independent retailers, and we must support them. They also come up with amazing window displays which add to the town’s festive feeling.

“Alnwick is also lucky that charity organisations Alnwick Lions and Alnwick Round Table help Father Christmas and Rudolph navigate their way around the town – listen out for the jingling bells as they tour the town.”

“There are a variety of religious services for people to attend in churches across town and in the Northumberland Hall Alnwick Baptist Church are organising a Christmas Carols and Christmas Story event at 7pm on Tuesday December 19.”

“There’s a super range of entertainment along at Alnwick Playhouse too – from Charles Dickens to Snow White, Buddy Holly to Rachmaninoff, we really are spoilt for choice.”