Mayor praises heroes of our community

Alnwick heroes have been honoured for their commitment to the community.

They were presented with the Mayor’s Civic Award, given to people who have been nominated by other residents of Alnwick for their involvement, contribution and dedication to charity work, community participation or voluntary activities.

Cyril Cox and David Brewis with their Civic Awards presented by Mayor Alan Symmonds.

The ceremony was hosted by Coun Alan Symmonds, at his last official civic event as mayor.

He said: “As Mayor, it always makes me very proud of the town I live in when I read the nomination forms.

“It is important that Alnwick, through the town council, give formal recognition to the people who give that bit extra to their town and its residents.”

Adult awards:

Mayor Alan Symmonds presented awards to 'Jan Maddison, Jill Clark and Grant Welsh.

David Brewis, for outstanding commitment and contribution to Alnwick Rugby Club; Cyril Cox, for dedication and support of Alnwick Town Football Club for more than 50 years; Jill Clark, for organising Christmas gifts to more than 300 children in the area; Carl Stiansen, for contribution and support to the community through his singing and performances; Ray Thompson, for commitment and dedication to support music in Alnwick for almost 25 years; Mick Grant, for support of the Bailiffgate Museum and care of its collection; Hilary Waugh, for inspirational work and creativity in support of the Bailiffgate Museum; Frances Blezard, for being a deeply committed Bailiffgate Museum volunteer for more than 10 years; Grant Walsh, for his support of and contribution to Alnwick organisations and groups; Alan Hodgson, for commitment to St Michael’s Church as organist and choir master for almost 30 years; Jean Darby, for her 21 years of fund-raising for the people of Spitak; Bill Hugonin, for his dedicated community service to Alnwick, including the Playhouse; Adrian Ions, for ongoing commitment and contribution to Alnwick and its heritage; Jan Maddision, for commitment to the environment and involvement in setting up a roadside litter campaign.

Team awards:

St Michael’s School Rotakids, for developing a programme of interaction and support for the residents of Abbeyfields Care Home; Alnwick Neighbourhood Services refuse collection team, for providing a high quality of service in a professional and efficient manner.

St Michael's School Rotakids with Mayor Alan Symmonds.

Bill Hugonin and Mayor Alan Symmonds.

Mayor Alan Symmonds with Frances Blezard, Hilary Waugh and Mick Grant.

Adrian Ions receives his award from Mayor Alan Symmonds'.