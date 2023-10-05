Mayor of Alnwick volunteers to deliver Ukrainian aid
The charity’s goods were waiting to be delivered to Norfolk for onward transport to Ukraine and had been collected in response to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson.
Items included medical aid, sanitary and toiletry products, men’s clothing, electricals like power packs and torches and food to help prepare the Ukrainians for winter.
Mayor Geoff Watson, accompanied by his wife, Cllr Dianne Watson, drove the van to East Anglia, helped unload it and then drove all the way back.
He said: “When I read that Alice was urgently seeking a driver to deliver the supplies to Norfolk I decided to offer to take it.
"We read every day of the heroism of the Ukrainian people and I was happy to be able to make this small contribution to the group's efforts.”