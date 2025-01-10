Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the cold snap continues, the Mayor of Alnwick is reminding the public about the ‘Warm Space’ facilities available in the Lindisfarne Centre.

The former Lindisfarne Middle School site is now a learning and community campus managed by Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Geoff Watson said: “In the centre there is a fantastic cafe where you can be warm without having to pay for the heating and also have the opportunity to enjoy a hot drink and tasty food.”

“The prices are very reasonable and there’s a tempting selection of cakes and scones. Personally, I think the café serves the best hot chocolate in town!

Mayor Geoff Watson with catering assistant Clare Miller outside the Lindisfarne Centre. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

“It’s a cosy space and the staff will give you a warm welcome too. You are welcome to stay as long as you like Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.”

The centre also has two community rooms for hire and holds the offices of Alnwick Town Council, Northumberland County Council Customer Services, Alnwick Food Bank and Citizens Advice.