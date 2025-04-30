May will see Newcastle International Airport launch flights to four new destinations
Passengers can look forward to new direct flights to Berlin, Copenhagen, Guernsey and Agadir in Morocco this summer – ideal for those seeking everything from vibrant city breaks to relaxing beach holidays.
Eurowings will operate direct flights from the airport to Berlin every Thursday and Sunday from May 1.
On May 2, the airport will welcome the first of its two new airline partners as Norwegian Airlines begin operating flights to Copenhagen every Friday and Monday.
Its summer schedule will get an extra boost when TUI launches weekly flights to Agadir, known for its golden beaches, year-round sunshine and luxurious all-inclusive resorts, from May 5.
On May 6, the airport’s second new airline partner – Blue Islands – will begin flying to Guernsey, with services operating every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
In addition to these new destinations, SunExpress will expand its services at the airport with the launch of twice-weekly flights to Dalaman every Wednesday and Sunday from May 4.
Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted to be launching new routes to Berlin, Copenhagen, Guernsey and Agadir.
“The arrival of Norwegian Airlines and Blue Islands, alongside continued investment from Eurowings, SunExpress and TUI, further enhances our growing route network – with passengers able to fly directly to 84 destinations and more than 300 onward connections worldwide.”
Flights are on sale and can be booked directly with airlines or through your local travel agent.
