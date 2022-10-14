During Matt Baker’s Farm of a Lifetime on More4, viewers will follow seven potential tenants as they demonstrate their approaches to agriculture, learn new skills and show viewers the realities of farming today through a series of real-world tasks and experiences.

At the end of the process, one person or partnership will be chosen as the successful tenant of the 137-hectare grassland farm at Wallington.

The National Trust is now inviting prospective tenants to apply for a Farm Business Tenancy in relation to Gallows Hill Farm.

Presenter Matt Baker. Picture from Getty Images.

The eight-episode series will be fronted by Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and produced by Big Circus Media, the company behind the hugely popular Our Farm in the Dales. It will air on More4 in 2023.

Matt said: “For a long time I’ve wanted to make a television show that follows the process of acquiring a farm tenancy, highlighting how tenant farming fits into our food production and land management, and it’s finally happened.

“I’m so grateful to More4 and the National Trust for allowing us to televise a selection process for a 10-year tenancy that’s become available in the rugged landscape of Northumberland.

“I can’t wait to get out onto the farm with the potential tenants, see how they cope with the tasks and hear the plans they have for taking over the farm – all part of their pitch to acquire the tenancy.

An aerial view of the Gallows Hill Farm site.

“But, I’m not looking forward to the end of each episode when I’ll have to say, ‘Sorry, you haven’t made it through to the next part of the process’.”

Wallington has seen agriculture at its heart for nearly 300 years. Set in the centre of the estate, Gallows Hill Farm includes a Grade-II listed farmhouse with beautiful views of the countryside.

Giles Hunt, land and estates director at the National Trust, said: “We’re really excited to do something different with this farm and are looking for tenants with new ideas, who want to put nature at the heart of a sustainable business.”

For more information about the tenancy, and to apply, go to www.farmapplication.co.uk

Part of the Wallington estate is open to visitors. Picture by Jane Coltman.