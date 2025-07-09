The rare birth of a set of naturally conceived quadruplets is just one of the fascinating stories uncovered by a look into the heritage of Northumberland’s maternity healthcare.

Northumberland County Council Archives Service’s maternity project focuses on two long-closed homes – Mona Taylor Maternity Hospital in Stannington and Castle Hills in Berwick.

Both hospitals opened during the 1940s, as the UK started to move away from home spun, home births and towards professional institution-based maternity care.

The birth of the quadruplets on August 3, 1961, was a 1-in-700,000 occurrence and brought national media attention to the family.

A Proudlock family photograph taken when the surviving quadruplets were children.

Sadly, for parents Alan and Peggy Proudlock, one of the babies (Heather) died at birth but the three remaining quads Alison, Timothy and Ian – along with their two older sisters Dawn and Gail – became a familiar sight where they lived.

Now the surviving quadruplets are working with the Archives Service to discover as much as they can about their journey and are hoping someone can help them locate a film of their birth taken by a doctor.

Sue Wood, Head of Archives, said: “The film may still exist somewhere in private hands or among forgotten local collections, but so far efforts to track it down have proved fruitless.

“Although a very personal discovery for the quads, it would also be a historically valuable piece of visual documentation from a time when maternity care was undergoing major change in Britain.

“We hope someone in the community may recall the footage or know of its whereabouts.”

Alison Stolcers (nee Proudlock) explained: “We would love to see the film. All we know is that it was taken in colour by a local doctor possibly called Dr Fairlie. It was a natural birth and because we’re not identical we all had our own placentas.

“Even though it was rare in those days Dad had to help with childcare, as well as working, initially as a miner. With three babies and two other young children it would have been impossible for Mum.

“We never had a lot of money, but we were happy. Things improved when my dad got a job as a school caretaker, which came with a house.

“We lost Mum in 2019 and are all getting on now ourselves so it would be great to locate the recording.”

Mona Taylor Maternity Home opened on December 17, 1943, in a building previously used as a workhouse.

The hospital was named after the mother of Alderman Margery Taylor, who played a central role in it being established during the Second World War, providing essential maternity services at a time of rationing and great uncertainty.

Records from Mona Taylor are sparse, although it is known that midwives delivered 455 babies in the first year.

Castle Hills Maternity Unit opened on April 26, 1945. It was part funded by local women and was a converted private house. It remained open for more than 40 years, closing in 1986 when maternity services were transferred to Berwick Infirmary.

Sue, who is leading the project, said: “The legacy of both homes lives on in the memories of former patients, midwives and staff so I am appealing to anyone with connections to either maternity home to come forward.”

Anyone with memories of the maternity homes or the footage is encouraged to contact Sue on 01670 624358 or email [email protected]