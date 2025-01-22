Eyemouth Harbour looking south. Picture by Andrew Jamieson.

A vision to transform Eyemouth Harbour with a two-decade £300million masterplan is taking shape.

Over recent weeks, a draft masterplan from Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) has been open to public consultation.

Now all the feedback received is being carefully considered with the finished masterplan to be finalised and published in February.

With support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and partners such as South of Scotland Enterprise and Scottish Borders Council, this long-term strategic vision reflects a collaborative effort to safeguard and expand Eyemouth’s role as a regional economic hub – positioning the harbour to capitalise on opportunities in key sectors such as fisheries, marine tourism and offshore renewable energy.

These are exciting times for townsfolk, including East Berwickshire Independent councillor James Anderson.

Mr Anderson believes the ambitious project has the “capacity to revitalise the economic landscape of the Scottish Borders”, while also accepting it is not a “quick-fix solution”.

He said: “As a proud representative of Eyemouth, I am excited to share the significant developments surrounding the Eyemouth Harbour expansion project.

“With an investment of up to £300million, this transformative initiative promises to bring a wealth of benefits not only to our beloved community, but also to the entire Scottish Borders region.

“This ambitious project is not a quick fix; it’s a long-term vision that will be built gradually. We are laying the groundwork for a robust future grounded in the rich heritage of our fishing community.

“The potential of this project extends far beyond the spotlight on renewable offshore sectors. Perhaps the most significant advantage lies in its capacity to revitalise the economic landscape of the Scottish Borders.

“An upgraded harbour will provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate a diverse range of imports and exports, positioning Eyemouth as a pivotal hub for trade.

“This strategic location opens new avenues for our local businesses and industries, laying the foundation for growth and prosperity.

“I am particularly excited about the prospect of exporting our region’s high-quality agricultural products to European markets. The rich heritage of the Scottish Borders is showcased through our exceptional produce and having a local port will empower our farmers and producers with direct access to new markets.”

The project is set to create substantial employment opportunities – both during construction and in on-going operations.