Most legal restrictions to control Covid will end on Monday as England moves to step 4 of the roadmap, but while cases are high and rising Tesco is one of the major supermarket chains keeping its current safety measures in place.

Tesco is urging both customers and staff to continue to wear a face mask when shopping, in line with the Government’s recommendation for people to do so when in crowded and enclosed spaces.

The store is also continuing to keep its traffic light system in place to help monitor the flow of customers and prevent overcrowding.

Tesco has said that it's current Covid-19 safety measures will remain in place even after 'Freedom Day'. Image by PA.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve focused on making sure everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment.

“As Government guidance on Covid-19 continues to change, I wanted to share an update on the safety measures in our stores.

"While the easing of restrictions means that some safety measures will no longer be a legal requirement, we’ve listened to customers and our colleagues, and we know a lot of people remain cautious.

"In line with the Government advice to act carefully, we feel it’s important to continue with certain measures to be on the safe side."

Sanitiser and wipes will remain at the store entrance and screens will still be used at the checkout.

Enhanced hygiene, cleaning and safety measures will also continue.

Customers who need or want a quieter shopping experience will also be able to shop during their local store’s specified ‘quieter hour’.

Tesco will also continue to offer priority slots for vulnerable customers and those who are vulnerable, disabled or elderly, can ask drivers to carry your shopping into their home, as long as they are not self-isolating.

Tesco UK CEO Mr Tarry continued: "We’re really grateful for your support and everything you’ve been doing to help keep our colleagues and other customers safe.

“Our colleagues are here to help and are still working very hard in difficult circumstances, so please continue to be kind, patient and respectful.

"Thank you for helping us all to look after each other, and stay safe.”