Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stuttering Coach, which was published yesterday (Wednesday), is a new children’s book by Martin Scott. It is a fictional story based on his own experiences as a young football coach.

He wanted to raise awareness of the issues, but was struggling to find the right outlet. In the end, being a father to his daughter Jemima provided him with late night/early morning hours that he spent writing and that led to the book being created.

The 35-year-old, who moved to Gateshead six years ago, said: “In my research with local sports clubs and associations, I asked them if they had ever come across a coach with a stammer. Shockingly, not one said yes.

Martin Scott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought if I could share my experiences, it might show others it can be done whilst also highlighting the issues we face on our journey.

“When Jemima came along, I decided that instead of getting up and down all night, I would sit on the landing until she finally dropped off to sleep. This is where I started my writing.

“I’m not sure why, but writing in a child’s format allowed me to get my message out more easily.

“I submitted my stories to a few publishers and out of the blue I got an email from Austin Macauley Publishers saying they would like to make it into a book.”