Martin hopes to help others with a stammer with his new book
A man who grew up in Berwick has come up with a creative way to highlight the issues faced by people with a stammer.
The Stuttering Coach, which was published yesterday (Wednesday), is a new children’s book by Martin Scott. It is a fictional story based on his own experiences as a young football coach.
He wanted to raise awareness of the issues, but was struggling to find the right outlet. In the end, being a father to his daughter Jemima provided him with late night/early morning hours that he spent writing and that led to the book being created.
The 35-year-old, who moved to Gateshead six years ago, said: “In my research with local sports clubs and associations, I asked them if they had ever come across a coach with a stammer. Shockingly, not one said yes.
“I thought if I could share my experiences, it might show others it can be done whilst also highlighting the issues we face on our journey.
“When Jemima came along, I decided that instead of getting up and down all night, I would sit on the landing until she finally dropped off to sleep. This is where I started my writing.
“I’m not sure why, but writing in a child’s format allowed me to get my message out more easily.
“I submitted my stories to a few publishers and out of the blue I got an email from Austin Macauley Publishers saying they would like to make it into a book.”
The Stuttering Coach is available at Waterstones shops and from various sources online.