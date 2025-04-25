Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent ladies fashion boutique has closed its Morpeth shop following “a couple of challenging years”.

Marlow The Label on Bridge Street sold a range of items – from fresh day-wear to elegant evening jewellery.

A statement on its Facebook page said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm Marlow Morpeth has now ceased trading. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all of our wonderful customers for your support over the years in the town.

“Unfortunately, the shop has faced a couple of challenging years and despite our best efforts, we have had to make the difficult decision to close.

Marlow The Label has closed its Morpeth shop. Picture by Google.

“Your loyalty and kindness have meant the world to us and we’re truly grateful to have been part of the Morpeth community.

“Although Marlow in Morpeth shared its name with another business that trades as Marlow, they are independent entities and are not formally linked meaning that the Whitley Bay shop will still be open moving forward.”