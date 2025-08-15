The programme started with the proclamation and flag raising at the War Memorial in Castlegate. Picture by Tim Barnsley.placeholder image
Marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day in Berwick and village of Ford

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
A day of commemoration is taking place in Berwick to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day today (Friday, August 15).

The programme started with the proclamation and flag raising at the War Memorial in Castlegate.

A memorial service is currently being held in St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church. The church is also the location for a VJ Day exhibition – called North Northumberland’s contribution to the Far East campaign – later today and tomorrow and Sunday.

The programme also includes the ringing of the bells at the Town Hall and Parish Church from 6.30pm and the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm at the Windmill Bastion Elizabethan Walls.

In addition, there will be a commemoration from 3pm today at the St Michael and All Angels church in Ford.

