Marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day in Berwick and village of Ford

The programme started with the proclamation and flag raising at the War Memorial in Castlegate.

A memorial service is currently being held in St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church. The church is also the location for a VJ Day exhibition – called North Northumberland’s contribution to the Far East campaign – later today and tomorrow and Sunday.

The programme also includes the ringing of the bells at the Town Hall and Parish Church from 6.30pm and the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm at the Windmill Bastion Elizabethan Walls.

In addition, there will be a commemoration from 3pm today at the St Michael and All Angels church in Ford.

VJ Day in Berwick Berwick Brass Quintet, whose trumpeter played the Last Post at the War Memorial at the proclamation. Photo: Tim Barnsley

VJ Day in Berwick Cadets and veterans. Photo: Tim Barnsley

VJ Day in Berwick A day of commemoration is taking place in Berwick to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Photo: Tim Barnsley