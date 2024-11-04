The lease for Market Cross Jewellers at Sanderson Arcade has been extended.

In addition, the store has invested in a new shop fit to showcase the new range of products from jewellery brand Pandora.

The Morpeth store, which will stock 250 of Pandora’s best-selling pieces, has committed to the shopping centre for a further three years. It opened at a unit along the Arcade’s gallery in 2020.

Catherine Rigg from Market Cross Jewellers said: “We love being part of Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth and are really excited to bring a fabulous range of Pandora jewellery to the town.

Catherine Rigg and Alison Murphy of Market Cross Jewellers at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

“This is really exciting news for the store and team and we know our customers are going to welcome the addition of such a well-loved brand to our range.”

Market Cross Jewellers brings a range of brands to Morpeth catering to all budgets and styles across luxury, premier, fashion and traditional brands. The company also specialise in pre-loved luxury watches.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “It is great news that Market Cross Jewellers are extending their lease here at the Arcade and adding to their current range of brands with Pandora.

“Our shoppers here in Morpeth will be really pleased to hear that they can shop with the Pandora range at the Arcade – especially for the run into Christmas.”

Sanderson Arcade will shortly celebrate its 15th anniversary. To keep up-to-date with news and events at the shopping centre, including details of any new store openings, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk