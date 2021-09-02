Mark Cavendish heads world-class line-up as Tour of Britain set for dash through Northumberland

The peleton passes Alnwick Castle in the 2019 Tour of Britain. Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Stage Six of the race on Friday, September 10 is due to start in Carlisle before entering Northumberland at Allenheads, leaving the county with a Eisberg sprint at Prudhoe and finishing in Gateshead.

While in the county world class cyclists will be passing through 10 communities along a challenging 64 km stint.

When the Tour last visited in 2019, thousands of spectators lined the route and it’s hoped that this year local communities will be just as involved.

Businesses, community groups and local residents are being called upon to help decorate the route and help turn the county red and yellow - the colours of the Northumberland flag.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson said: “The Tour of Britain is the UK’s largest professional cycle race and is broadcast in 150 countries around the world, so it is a great chance to showcase Northumberland yet again as a great place to visit and cycle in.

“We want to give these world-class cyclists a warm Northumbrian welcome and would really like local residents and businesses to help us by getting creative and getting involved.

“We’ve already contacted the parish councils along the route and would really like local people to support them in decorating their communities.”

Among those competing are sprinter Mark Cavendish, Tokyo 2020 medallists Wout van Aert, Ethan Hayter and Rohan Dennis, reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe and former Tour of Britain stage winners Michal Kwiatkowski, André Greipel, Alex Dowsett, Matthias Brändle and Tony Martin.

More details can be found at: www.tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-six/