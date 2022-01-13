Marine organisation looking to appoint new members to Northumberland board

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) are seeking to appoint general members to the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority.

Applications are welcome from all sectors but especially from recreational fishing communities.

Members ensure the use of sea fisheries resources is carried out in a sustainable way and the conservation objectives of marine conservation zones are achieved.

NIFCA CEO Mike Hardy said: "We would be delighted to see as many people as possible apply for these important positions.

"The successful applicants will have a really important role to play in helping NIFCA to fulfil its remit of sustainable inshore fisheries and a sustainable marine environment in our District which includes the waters off the coast of Northumberland and North Tyneside.”

For more information visit www.gov.uk/government/news/exciting-opportunities-to-manage-inshore-fisheries-and-conservation