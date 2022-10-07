Engineer Glen Jones began his career at sea with an apprenticeship which later led him to gather expertise all over the world including Dubai and Signapore.

Now based in North Tyneside, Glen has launched a new business- DOCKSPEC Marine.

The business provides expertise to the marine, offshore and renewable sectors while offering help in finance and inspections.

Glen Jones has set up DOCKSPEC Marine providing global practical expertise to the marine, offshore and renewable sectors.

Glen set up the company in 2019 whilst working for a major international cruise line. Whilst docking an Oasis class cruise ship, he identified a gap in the market.

This led Glen to settle in the North East, believing the region is about to experience a new wave of marine engineering requirements, particularly in the renewables sector. As he explains, wherever wind farms are located, the infrastructure to support them is also on hand.

Alongside the new business venture, Glen is offering his knowledge for other small private boat owners who need pre-purchase, condition assessments, damage, or insurance reports.

Glen said: “When we look at the huge offshore wind farms, the ancillary industry supporting them is not generally appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Jones has settled in the North East, believing the region is about to experience a new wave of marine engineering requirements.

"Crew transfer and smaller work boats are utilised to hot-shot maintenance teams to site, jack up rigs are employed to install the turbine structures, and they also need large support vessels to undertake integrity and operational projects.

“These vessels and rigs need assurance audits or industry recognised inspections, dry docking and routine or emergency maintenance periods; and whilst I enjoy the thrill of being on call 24 / 7 for deployment anywhere in the world, sometimes it’s good to support what’s on your own doorstep or even back to my home town of Barrow, where the Walney wind farm is located.”

John McDonald, deputy head of Northumbria Unit, was delighted that Glen had offered support.

Advertisement Hide Ad