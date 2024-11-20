Marie Curie Christmas Fayre in Berwick is hailed a success
As well as stalls, a raffle with some amazing prizes and a tombola, Santa, Mrs Claus and elf Jangles walked down Marygate talking to people and having their photo taken, and were then available at the Town Hall.
The Mayor of the North Pole made a proclamation as Santa and his party arrived.
The fayre organisers said: “We would like to thank all the local businesses for their donations to our huge raffle, a very special thank you to all our amazing volunteers who worked their socks off, not an easy thing to do in Dickensian outfits, and we would especially like to thank the folks of Berwick who came out in droves to support us.”
For more information about the services provided by the charity, go to www.mariecurie.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.