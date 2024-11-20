Marie Curie Christmas Fayre in Berwick is hailed a success

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:41 GMT
Organisers of the Marie Curie Christmas Fayre were pleased with the number of people who came along. Picture by Margaret Shaw.Organisers of the Marie Curie Christmas Fayre were pleased with the number of people who came along. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Organisers of the Marie Curie Christmas Fayre were pleased with the number of people who came along. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
A Christmas Fayre that took place in Berwick Town Hall on Saturday raised more than £800 for the Marie Curie charity.

As well as stalls, a raffle with some amazing prizes and a tombola, Santa, Mrs Claus and elf Jangles walked down Marygate talking to people and having their photo taken, and were then available at the Town Hall.

The Mayor of the North Pole made a proclamation as Santa and his party arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fayre organisers said: “We would like to thank all the local businesses for their donations to our huge raffle, a very special thank you to all our amazing volunteers who worked their socks off, not an easy thing to do in Dickensian outfits, and we would especially like to thank the folks of Berwick who came out in droves to support us.”

For more information about the services provided by the charity, go to www.mariecurie.org.uk

Related topics:BerwickMarie CurieMayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice