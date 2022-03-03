Mardi Gras party for Blyth care home

The Oaks Care Home resident Florence Cole, 94, with her handmade Mardi Gras mask for the party.

A party atmosphere similar to the annual New Orleans carnival took place at the Oaks Care Home, in Durban Street, Blyth.

Staff decided to throw a Mardi Gras inspired party for residents with classic Dixieland jazz filling the venue.

The home was decorated with a large banner and colourful balloons as well as flower arrangements made by residents Mary Wilson, 78, and Florence Cole, 94.

Resident Raymond Pringle, 78, with his woo woo cocktail at the Mardi Gras party.

Each resident made their own party face masks, choosing from a range of decorations including stars, flowers, and paints.

They were then treated to woo woo cocktails and party food including colourful cupcakes made by the care home cook June Black, mozzarella sticks, mini pizzas, mini chocolate eclairs, and mini chocolate ice cream bites.

Mary said: “The place looks beautiful and very colourful. I love the daffodils.”

Florence added: “I’ve never had a woo woo before. They’re very tasty. Very sweet.”

Resident Ann Sturrock, 79, enjoying the Mardi Gras party.

Fellow resident Dennis Allen, 87, said: “Thanks for a great day. I have enjoyed the music.”

Lisa Tosney, activities coordinator and one of the party organisers, said: “As its Mardi Gras season, we wanted to throw our own celebration here at The Oaks.

“We took inspiration from the traditional carnival in New Orleans, in the US, and decorated the home with bright colours, played Mardi Gras music, and served up party food and drinks for residents.

“Everyone had a great time. One resident said they can’t wait for the next one, so we had better get planning already.”