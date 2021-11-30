Man's body found in Amble

Police looking for a missing Warkworth man have found a body in Amble

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said tonight: "Officers have sadly found a body in the search for a missing Warkworth man.

“We were trying to locate a 49-year-old who was reported as missing on Sunday.

“Shortly after 1pm today [Tuesday[, officers and emergency services searching for the missing male found a body at Guilders Burn, Amble.

“His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.