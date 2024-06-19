Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pups, pooches and dog lovers gathered for a two-day canine spectacular at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Owners looked on as their pets performed tricks and showed off their skills on an agility course before enjoying treats and ‘puppuccinos’ as part of the event.

The hotly anticipated Barkade competition, which was sponsored by Pets at Home Morpeth, saw dogs compete in several categories including Golden Oldie, Best Rescue, Junior Handler, Best Puppy, Fancy Dress and Happiest Dog.

All winners placed received a rosette and the chance of a podium photo, while all first prize winners took home a goody bag packed with over £50 worth of toys and treats kindly gifted by Pets at Home.

The Best Rescue winner – American Bulldog Finn – was announced as the overall winner for ‘Best in Show 2024’. Finn and owner Phil Cheesman took home a hamper of goodies worth more than £100.

And to further add to the fun, a number of dog owners got into the spirit of the event by taking part in this year’s fancy dress theme of TV and film.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “There was a real buzz about the centre all weekend and it was so great to see all of those different breeds of cute dogs.”

The competitions were hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Matt Bailey and judged by Pets at Home staff and Max William Robertson, aged 10, who won last year’s ‘Best in Show’ competition with his golden oldie, Milly the golden Labrador.

The other category winners were as follows – Golden Oldie: Chewie (Yorkshire terrier mixed with a Jack Russell); Junior Handler: Jasmine with Show Cocker Spaniel Evie; Best Puppy: Cleo, a Jackawowa (Chihuahua and Jack Russell mix); Fancy Dress, TV and Film Themed: Bella, a miniature Poodle, dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast; Happiest Dog: Nala, a Cavapoo.