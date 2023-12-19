Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is working with Cramlington Food Bank to give families a supermarket gift voucher for the perfect family Christmas dinner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cramlington Food Bank provide nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis, which is why Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure have partnered with them to help relieve costs for some families during the notoriously expensive Christmas period.

10 families will be given a voucher for Sainsburys and Asda to get everything they need for the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, they provided 667 emergency food supplies and continue to provide food for as many people as possible in order to combat poverty and hunger.

Cramlington Food Bank with Manor Walks Staff.

Nick Lambert, centre manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, said: “The shopping centre has always been an important pillar in the community and we hope we can bring hope and comfort to those who need it the most."