Manor Walks partners with Cramlington Food Bank to support families with Christmas lunch vouchers
Cramlington Food Bank provide nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis, which is why Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure have partnered with them to help relieve costs for some families during the notoriously expensive Christmas period.
10 families will be given a voucher for Sainsburys and Asda to get everything they need for the big day.
Last year, they provided 667 emergency food supplies and continue to provide food for as many people as possible in order to combat poverty and hunger.
Nick Lambert, centre manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, said: “The shopping centre has always been an important pillar in the community and we hope we can bring hope and comfort to those who need it the most."
More information regarding Cramlington Food Bank can be found at https://cramlington.foodbank.org.uk/about/.