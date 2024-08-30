Man with sight loss to celebrate 30th birthday by running Great North 5K for good cause as part of group
Alex Pearson, who was born with a rare condition called WAGR syndrome that causes sight loss, will be taking part in the Great North 5K on Friday, September 6 around the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside in aid of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).
He will be running alongside 13 friends who also have learning and physical disabilities.
Joanna Shallcross, founder of inclusive fitness centre The Barn based in Ponteland, runs the ‘Barnability’ class at the centre that supports people with additional needs.
She has coached children and adults with disabilities for more than 10 years and is looking forward to embarking on this next challenge.
Joanna said: “We are all excited to participate in the Great North Run 5K. Including the guide runners, there will be 25 of us in total.
“Alex did a run three years ago and has been keen to do another one ever since. We thought what better way to celebrate Alex turning 30 by raising funds for a charity close to our hearts and to prove that no matter the disability, we are all equal.
“This is a huge challenge and accomplishment for them all because it’s beyond some of their comfort zones. Taking part in a mass event will be a challenge in itself, but I do not doubt that they will smash it.”
To support Alex and his friends in raising funds for RNIB, go to www.justgiving.com/page/alexander-pearson-1721678214933
