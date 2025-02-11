The identity of a man who died in a collision in north Northumberland has been revealed by Northumbria Police – as officers continue to appeal for information.

At around 7.40pm on Wednesday, January 29, police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A1 in Berwick.

It was reported that a yellow Citroën DS3 had been travelling on the northbound carriageway when it has struck a man and his dog on the road.

The man – who can now be named as 49-year-old David Loyd Bates from Eyemouth – and the Cocker Spaniel sadly died at the scene.

His family continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The driver of the Citroën continues to assist police with their inquiries.

Sergeant Alex Partington, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team, said: “This was a tragic incident and I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to David’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to look into the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us to date.

“As ever, if you do think you have further information which would help us, including any footage, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

“This will be invaluable as we ultimately look to get answers for David’s loved ones.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should get in touch by sending the force a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on its website.

For those unable to contact the police in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250129-0989.