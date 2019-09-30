Man who died after A1 crash in Northumberland is named
Collision investigators have named the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A1 in Northumberland last night, while a man and woman remain in a critical condition.
Thomas Allen, 38, of Throckley, was driving a Nissan Note on the A1 northbound at Belford when he was in collision with a Toyota Auris that was travelling in the opposite direction.
As a result of the initial collision, which happened yesterday, Sunday, September 29, shortly after 6.15pm, the Nissan also collided with an Audi Q5.
Emergency services attended but Thomas sadly died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
A man and a woman who were in the Auris remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Two young children, also in the Auris, were taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.
Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident that claimed the life of Thomas, and our thoughts go out to his friends and his family at this awful time.
“They are being supported by family liaison officers and have asked that their privacy is requested as they come to terms with what has happened.
“An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident – or who may have dashcam footage – to get in touch with police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 826 290919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, they can email 2184@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.