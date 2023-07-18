Executive head chef Gareth Clarke and strategic head of catering, retail and hospitality, Victoria Watson. Picture Phil Wilkinson / The Alnwick Garden

Gareth Clarke. 41, was trained by celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, and has been headhunted to work at The Treehouse at The Alnwick Garden.

The former executive head chef for Jamie’s Italian restaurants internationally and Hinnies in Tynemouth, he was recruited by Victoria Watson, strategic head of catering, retail and hospitality.

She said: “Having known of his great reputation in the North East, I was delighted when he agreed to come and work his magic at The Treehouse.

Alnwick Garden's Treehouse restaurant.

“It is such an experience to dine in the world’s largest treehouse, so a fantastic chef and bold new menu is just what was needed to add that extra bit of charm for our guests.

“Gareth is an inspirational chef and holds such high importance on sourcing local suppliers, seasonal choices and is very creative with his new recipe ideas, inspired by Northumberland.”

The new à la carte menu features a range of high-quality dishes with flavours for everyone, using the best of local produce, from farm, field and sea whilst also catering for food intolerances and a vegan diet along with an inclusive children’s menu.

Where contemporary meets authenticity, the restaurant is hoping to apply for its first Rosette within the next year with Gareth at the helm. It has also recently been awarded with the Soil Association Accreditation for Sustainability.

Gareth, from North Shields, said: “The whole team at The Treehouse has been so welcoming and it’s great to work somewhere where you have the freedom to create and inspire, with all ideas being respected.

“I’m excited to see where I can take the seasonal menus, the restaurant and I look forward to our guests experiencing it all first-hand.”

Available for lunchtime services Monday to Sunday and with evening services available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, guests can choose from an array of inviting starters, including the vegan beet and goats pearl salad with beetroot houmous, scallop ceviche, herb oil and samphire, or the Craster kipper mouse with curried egg yolk, avocado and croutes.

Guests can also tuck into a choice of classic main courses, including orange glazed duck breast, dauphinoise potatoes, sweet pickled carrots and bramble gel or try a delicious take on an Italian classic with the beetroot gnocchi served with roasted beets, baby watercress and local Berwick edge cheese.

Gareth continued: “It is a popular concept for people to go to a restaurant for the whole experience whilst honouring the culture of the areas, and seeing options on the menu to suit every taste and appetite. I’m really proud of the menu we have created and have had amazing feedback from our host of regular clientele already, as well as visitors here in Alnwick that have come for the other experiences at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.”