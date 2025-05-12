Man seriously injured following collision on A69 in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th May 2025, 13:24 BST
Officers investigating a collision in Northumberland that left a man with serious injuries are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Just after 6pm on Tuesday, May 6, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the A69 westbound near Bardon Mill.

It was reported that a red Ford Ecosport Zetec had struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the road at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and have today (Monday) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, should get in touch by sending police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function or report forms on the force’s website.

For those unable to contact Northumbria Police in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250506-0976.

