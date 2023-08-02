News you can trust since 1854
Man in hospital with serious injuries after collision on A1 in Northumberland

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A1 in Northumberland that has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:45 BST
The A1 near Swarland pictured earlier this year. Picture from Google.

Shortly after 3.10pm today (Wednesday), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near the junction with Swarland.

A full investigation has been launched and the northbound carriageway is still closed as officers carry out inquiries. A diversion is in place.

For reasons to be established, a silver Ford 4x4 travelling southbound was in collision with a black Suzuki Swift that was heading in the opposite direction.

The male driver of the Suzuki has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are described as potentially life-changing.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what has happened and I am asking the public to please come forward and assist with our investigation, which is at an early stage.

“If you were driving in that area earlier this afternoon – and saw anything that may be of interest – please let us know.

“We’d also ask everyone to check any dashcam footage and let us know if you saw a silver Ford 4x4 or a black Suzuku Swift travelling on that section of the A1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbira Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230802-0673.

