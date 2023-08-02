The A1 near Swarland pictured earlier this year. Picture from Google.

Shortly after 3.10pm today (Wednesday), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near the junction with Swarland.

A full investigation has been launched and the northbound carriageway is still closed as officers carry out inquiries. A diversion is in place.

For reasons to be established, a silver Ford 4x4 travelling southbound was in collision with a black Suzuki Swift that was heading in the opposite direction.

The male driver of the Suzuki has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are described as potentially life-changing.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what has happened and I am asking the public to please come forward and assist with our investigation, which is at an early stage.

“If you were driving in that area earlier this afternoon – and saw anything that may be of interest – please let us know.

“We’d also ask everyone to check any dashcam footage and let us know if you saw a silver Ford 4x4 or a black Suzuku Swift travelling on that section of the A1.”