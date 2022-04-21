Man in hospital after being stabbed in Blyth

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened near Ford Drive at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim is recovering in hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 10.40pm yesterday (Wednesday), we were called to an address on Ford Drive, Blyth, following a report of an assault.

A Police investigation is underway after a man was assaulted in Blyth.

“It was reported that a man had been walking between Lynn Street and Ford Drive in the town when he was attacked.

"The victim’s injuries are consistent with having been caused by a bladed article but are not believed to be life threatening.

"He remains in hospital at this time.

“An investigation into the assault is ongoing and officers will remain in the area today as they carry out enquiries.