Man in critical condition after collision involving car and HGV in Northumberland

Shortly after 1.55pm yesterday (Tuesday), emergency services responded to reports to their call handlers that a car had been in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) near the Low Prudhoe Industrial Estate on the A695.

Northumbria Police officers attended the scene and assisted paramedics and a crew from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, which were also in attendance.

The police force has given an update this morning, saying that the driver of the car – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the HGV was not injured, but left shaken by the incident. He is continuing to assist officers.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man with serious injuries and our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank our officers and all blue light partners who were on the scene so quickly and worked together to care for the man and ensure he got to hospital as soon as possible.

“We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened.

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage, or saw what happened, we would ask you to get in touch with us as soon as you can.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell us something’ page on its website (click on ‘Report It’ to bring up the relevant link) quoting log NP-20220705-0499.