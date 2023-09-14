Watch more videos on Shots!

The OYO Knowesgate Inn is located near the village of Kirkwhelpington and a councillor has said local residents are concerned about the impact that the “eyesore” is having on the area.

Iain Foster-Todd – who lives in Guisborough, near Middlesbrough – had booked the hotel for one night on Saturday, September 9 to stay at following a motorbike ride in Northumberland via the booking.com website.

He said: “I was stunned to find out that the Knowesgate Inn was closed and empty. Looking at comments online since Saturday, it appears to have been empty for quite a few months.

The OYO Knowesgate Inn pictured by Google in July this year.

“I didn’t get anywhere with booking.com in terms of alternative accommodation, so I had to ride home. I have since received a full refund from booking.com

“It is beyond my comprehension that this was allowed to happen in the first place. I was fortunate that I was on a motorbike, what if I had been a cyclist or a walker?”

As of this afternoon (Thursday), whilst the hotel cannot be booked for the rest of September, October or November on the OYO website, it can be booked from December onwards.

A message on the booking.com website that has recently been added states: ‘We're sorry, but it is currently not possible to make reservations for this hotel on our site’.

Coun Anne Palmer, acting chair of Kirkwhelpington Parish Council, said that the hotel has not been open much during the last three years, although some of that time includes the Covid-19 restrictions, and environmental health concerns have been raised with Northumberland County Council.

She added: “This hotel has been a source of concern and curiosity for quite some time now – it’s in a terrible condition and an eyesore.

“It reflects badly on the premises and the OYO company but also on our village, which we are not happy about.”

A spokesperson for booking.com said: “We take any complaint seriously and are currently looking into the details raised.”