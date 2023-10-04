News from Northumbria Police

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 1), the force received a report of a two-vehicle collision between a white Seat and a blue Kia on the A68 near Bingfield.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a 69-year-old man, and one of his passengers, a woman aged 25, were taken to hospital by air ambulance with critical, life-threatening injuries.

It has been announced today that the man died from his injuries yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

His next of kin are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Three people remain in hospital, with the 25-year-old woman’s condition described as critical.

Sergeant Russ Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly serious collision which has now resulted in one person losing their life and left another person in a critical condition.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the 69-year-old man as they attempt to come to terms with their loss. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We are committed to establishing exactly what happened and would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to please contact police.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it may be, could massively assist this investigation and help to provide answers for a grieving family.

“We are determined to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior to the collision.”