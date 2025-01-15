Man dies after 'getting into difficulty in the water' at beach in north Northumberland
Various emergency services were called out over fears for the man’s welfare.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 3pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a person near Spittal Beach in Berwick.
“Emergency services attended, where a man in his 70s was found to have gotten into difficulty in the water. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.
“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident in Berwick-upon-Tweed yesterday at 2.35pm.
“We dispatched one ambulance crew, one community paramedic, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.”
A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.43pm to an incident near Spittal Beach in Berwick.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 3.08pm.”
