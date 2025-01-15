Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who “got into difficulty in the water” at Spittal yesterday (Tuesday) died at the scene, it has been confirmed.

Various emergency services were called out over fears for the man’s welfare.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 3pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a person near Spittal Beach in Berwick.

“Emergency services attended, where a man in his 70s was found to have gotten into difficulty in the water. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Various emergency services were called out, including one of the helicopters for the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Pictures by Rosemary Mackenzie.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident in Berwick-upon-Tweed yesterday at 2.35pm.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, one community paramedic, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.”

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.43pm to an incident near Spittal Beach in Berwick.

“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 3.08pm.”