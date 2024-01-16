A man has appeared in court after being charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old who was originally from the Berwick area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Phillips was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, just off Sunderland Road in the Felling area of Gateshead, on August 14 last year.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Christopher’s death, a murder investigation was launched and Northumbria Police arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Christopher Phillips.

The man, Evan Lyons, 26, of Tennyson Court, Gateshead, was charged with murder and he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday (January 15).

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police – said: “This has been an incredibly difficult past few months for Christopher’s family and loved ones, and we continue to offer them any support they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Smith has also made a request for anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact officers.

She said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us secure justice for Christopher.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation.”