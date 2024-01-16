Man charged with the murder of Christopher Phillips appears in court
Christopher Phillips was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, just off Sunderland Road in the Felling area of Gateshead, on August 14 last year.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
Following Christopher’s death, a murder investigation was launched and Northumbria Police arrested a man in connection with the incident.
The man, Evan Lyons, 26, of Tennyson Court, Gateshead, was charged with murder and he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday (January 15).
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police – said: “This has been an incredibly difficult past few months for Christopher’s family and loved ones, and we continue to offer them any support they need.”
Det Chief Insp Smith has also made a request for anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact officers.
She said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us secure justice for Christopher.
“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation.”
Members of the public can provide information to the investigation by going to the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk and selecting the Northumbria Police tile or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20230814-0235.