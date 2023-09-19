Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 12.30pm, Northumbria Police received a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the southbound road near Stannington.

It was reported that a HGV was travelling on the A1 when – for reasons to be established – it collided with four other vehicles.

Emergency services attended the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. Six have since been discharged with minor injuries.

The southbound A1 near Clifton. Picture: Google

Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries and their conditions are described as stable.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail as inquires continue.

The road remained closed for the remainder of the day and fully re-opened just after midnight today (Tuesday).

An investigation has been launched by the force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong of Northumbria Police said: “This collision has left two people in hospital with serious injuries and we are determined to fully understand what has happened.

“A number of inquiries have been on-going, but today we would also urge any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch with us.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we are also appealing for any key witnesses to come forward – particularly those driving on the A1 north or southbound near Stannington at the time this collision occurred.”

Officers are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230918-0407.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, two patient transport crews, our full Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader and an officer, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.