Key officials at The Maltings (Berwick) Trust believe that the state-of-the-art new venue being proposed will “have an inevitable benefit to the high street”.

CEO Ros Lamont and Scott Sherrard, chairman of the board of trustees, have been speaking to the Gazette about the current timescales and their excitement in relation to The Maltings redevelopment project working with Northumberland County Council now that the planning application has been submitted.

The team at The Maltings are hoping for a decision by the county council’s strategic planning committee in the summer and then, if approval is granted, for work to start at the site in the second half of 2025 after stripping out of the building.

It would be an 18-month build if all goes to plan, with a view to opening the new facility in the second half of 2027.

Design image for proposed new Maltings - lobby area.

Those involved have been working on the project for seven years and the design work has been taking place for three years following a competition run by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Scott said: “The amount of light and space in the redevelopment will be transformational and I believe that it will make a proud addition to the skyline.

“As well as the tourism opportunities it will bring, it will also help improve the quality of life for local residents.

“In addition, by attracting more people to the town, I think it will have an inevitable benefit to the high street because it won’t just stop with us.”

A CGI of the proposed new venue in Berwick.

The redeveloped venue would also become a hub during the daytime with workshops, film screenings, classes and school events, and the cafe would be open during the day.

There are plans for a fully-refurbished Gymnasium Gallery as well, so plans have had to be put in place to offer as much provision as possible whilst the venues are unavailable to the public.

This includes a temporary cinema at the Mob Store with potential for live events, the team looking to put on live events at other venues in the town and community projects, and visual arts will continue at the Granary Gallery.

Staff will move to a temporary office hub at the Berwick Barracks and the team are hoping to have a high street presence from September this year so the youth theatre offering can continue.

Design image for proposed new Maltings - foyer area.

Ros said the redevelopment has been “carefully considered”. An example of this is that the 19th Century facade would remain intact.

She added: “We’re set for 2027 to be a watershed year for the town with our new facility and the Barracks development.

“An important aspect of this project is people who live in the Berwick area feeling that they can enjoy high-quality facilities on their doorstep and not feeling that they need to go to Newcastle or Edinburgh.”

A community gala final event before closing to the public will take place on May 30 and 31. More information at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gala-night-our-story-so-far

Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “The community is looking forward to the new Maltings with state-of-the-art facilities to house some grand theatre, shows and cinema, and we are grateful to Borderlands and the county council for this funding.

“The proposed plans of the new build show a good interior, although for the exterior there will be a dramatic change in this prominent location surrounded by many listed heritage buildings with spectacular views from across the river into the heart of the town that will impact the conservation area.

“The new build Maltings will be an important contribution to Berwick and needs to show some nobility to honour the town, one that might be historically appreciated even in the next century.

“Residents will look forward to seeing finalised choices of ideas and materials on the design of the building and facade to comment on before final approval on the future development.”

The team at The Maltings provided additional project design images and the chance for us to look at the design and access statement that was submitted as part of the planning application documents.

The statement sets out that, if approved, the new Maltings “will open longer, increase floor area by over a third and give inherent flexibility to its users for large and small operational use” and “parking and truck get-in can be better arranged which gives priority to pedestrians and visitors to the Maltings”.

It says: “The electrification of heat with both heating and hot water systems provided via air source heat pumps to enable a sustainable path to net zero as the grid decarbonises – and alongside a fully electric kitchen – means the re-imagined Maltings can operate without a gas supply, dramatically reducing the building’s carbon emissions.”

It also includes a section outlining the design changes that were made following the public consultation event earlier this year, which are as follows.

“Darker metal tones with more surface patination, adjustments and additional brick detailing to the south and additional high level feature window in the cafe area.

“Relocation of architectural signage above the cinema volume – integrated into the building, more visible and balanced elevation; pitched roof above the scene dock bay to add visual interest and delight; canopy/brise soleil above the restaurant/cafe glazing to reduce solar gain.”