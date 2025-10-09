Connor Thomson is offering more than just a workout at his gym in Morpeth.

Founded in 2023 by ex-professional footballer, CTP Training is a male-only small group personal training facility that has impacted the lives of more than 150 men across the region.

Built on the belief that men need their own space to train, talk and connect, it has become a place where members don’t just build strength, but rebuild confidence, resilience and community.

Every session at CTP Training is capped at 12 people. Members follow a tailored programme of strength and conditioning sessions, with expert coaching delivered to a one-to-one standard, but in a small group setting.

Alongside Connor is coach Craig Spooner, who brings years of experience and energy to every session, helping members push their limits safely and effectively.

Running sessions six days a week, from early morning to late evenings, Connor and Craig want their members to have flexibility around busy lives and careers – making sure that work, family or life’s demands never have to get in the way of looking after themselves.

Connor said: “I started CTP Training after realising the men’s group sessions I was running at my old gym were where I was really making a difference.

“Men were opening up, pushing themselves and finding mates who understood them in my classes. I wanted to give more men the same chance. Closing my old business and going all in with CTP Training was the best decision I ever made.”

The 29-year-old’s football experience has shaped the ethos of the gym. Having spent more than eight years in the game playing for clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Gateshead, Morpeth and Blyth Spartans, he knows the importance of camaraderie, accountability, and team spirit.

Bringing those values into CTP Training has helped him create a space that feels less like a gym membership and more like joining a squad.

For example, during each session, members encourage each other to take that extra rep or lift that bit more – creating an environment where no one feels left behind.

Connor said: “At CTP, the second you step through the door, you’re part of the team. You’ll train hard, but you’ll also connect, laugh and leave feeling on top of the world. That’s the CTP standard.”

For Connor, the connection between physical and mental health is deeply personal, saying: “I’ve struggled with my own mental health for a few years now and gone through hours of therapy. That helped me massively, but training is the thing I rely on every day. It’s my therapy.

“If I’m having a bad day, I get myself to the gym, move, and I feel 100 times better. That’s what I want to give to others.”

The community spirit does not stop when the sessions end. From social nights in Morpeth, football matches and Gamesday competitions, CTP Training ensures members stay connected outside the gym as much as they do inside it.

What started with a handful of men has now developed into a thriving community and Connor added that “we want to keep growing and help as many men as possible”.

For more information and to register your interest in joining this community, go to www.ctp-training.com/services