At about 3.45pm on Saturday (July 1), Northumbria Police received a report that there had been a collision on Whorral Bank.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a male rider – aged in his 40s – who had suffered serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The force has said that the man’s next of kin have been notified and they are being offered support.

At this early stage, the investigating officers do not believe there to have been any other vehicles involved, but they are keeping an open mind as to the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Inspector Matthew Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “A full investigation has been launched as we look to ascertain what has happened – and we are today asking for the public’s help.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you were travelling in that area of Morpeth on Saturday afternoon, and believe you saw a blue-coloured motorcycle, please get in touch with us.

“We would ask everyone to please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that rouses suspicion or that you feel may be of interest to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 – quoting log NP-20230701-0787.