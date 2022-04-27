Making a splash for dog festival in Northumberland

The North East Dog Festival has announced that it will be welcoming K9 Aqua Sports to the weekend event at the end of summer.

Canine Aquatic Sport, also known as dock diving or dock jumping, is a sport in which dogs jump from a deck (dock) into a large swimming pool (or body of water) and compete against each other for distance (the long jump for dogs), height (the high jump for dogs) or speed (the sprint for dogs).

Never before seen in the North East, it is set to attract even more visitors to the festival – which takes place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland.

K9 Aqua Sports action. Picture by Action Dog Photography.

Directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “Our team have always known that the next big step for the event is the K9 Aqua Sports pool and we’ve worked hard with their team to ensure we can make the pool happen this year.

“The pool, which holds 100,000 litres, has never been in the North East before and we expect the crowds – and the dogs – to love it.”

As well as new attractions, there will be returning favourites such as the Kipperbridge Gundogs with Adrian and Caroline Slater, a sheepdog display, birds of prey, demonstration arenas, have a go activities, a wellness marquee, shopping villages and charity dog shows.

Gemma Kemeny-Ruff of K9 Aqua Sports said: “Dock jumping is a fully interactive sport in which both the dog and the handler, together as a team, can work to improve their skills, entertaining themselves, their family, friends and crowds.

“The K9 Aqua Sports crew love to have fun with all the dogs, both jumping and swimming, and we love to entertain people – helping the owners and dogs enjoy a great sport together.

“We are super excited to attend The North East Dog Festival this year and we cannot wait to see what it has in store for us.

“We hope to see some big jumpers throughout the weekend.”

Tickets are on sale now via the website www.northeastdogfestival.com