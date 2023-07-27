It will run from 9am to 3pm on the Market Place. A range of North East craft traders will be attending.

There will be the return of delicious bakes from The Little Twins Bakery, Plantopia Plantshop with their fabulous selection of plants and accessories and The Aromatary with their luxury home fragrances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can expect to see some regular favourites such as Wooly Eric knitted accessories, Annie & Me showcasing their unique handmade silver jewellery and Hot Wax with their amazing, scented soy candles.

Gail Tremble-Wilson from Lottie's Hoard.

You will find some quirky, handmade, vintage inspired lampshades and homewares from Lottie’s Hoard will also be on the market.

Coastin’ Along, engraved gifts and home accessories, are back alongside Sweet Serenity with their luxury organic self-care products, all hand-made in Newcastle, and Spinning Superiority is back by popular demand with some exclusive vinyl offers.

New traders include It Girls Vintage with their prints and vintage clothing and Belta Brownies, who will be bringing their extremely gooey and viscously divine brownie selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Kaitlin Hattle, assistant centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “The Makers Market is one of our favourite markets.