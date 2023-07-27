News you can trust since 1854
Makers Market returns to Morpeth this weekend

The next Makers Market in Morpeth will take place this Saturday (July 29).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:46 BST

It will run from 9am to 3pm on the Market Place. A range of North East craft traders will be attending.

There will be the return of delicious bakes from The Little Twins Bakery, Plantopia Plantshop with their fabulous selection of plants and accessories and The Aromatary with their luxury home fragrances.

Shoppers can expect to see some regular favourites such as Wooly Eric knitted accessories, Annie & Me showcasing their unique handmade silver jewellery and Hot Wax with their amazing, scented soy candles.

Gail Tremble-Wilson from Lottie's Hoard.Gail Tremble-Wilson from Lottie's Hoard.
You will find some quirky, handmade, vintage inspired lampshades and homewares from Lottie’s Hoard will also be on the market.

Coastin’ Along, engraved gifts and home accessories, are back alongside Sweet Serenity with their luxury organic self-care products, all hand-made in Newcastle, and Spinning Superiority is back by popular demand with some exclusive vinyl offers.

New traders include It Girls Vintage with their prints and vintage clothing and Belta Brownies, who will be bringing their extremely gooey and viscously divine brownie selection.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Kaitlin Hattle, assistant centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “The Makers Market is one of our favourite markets.

“It’s become so popular and there is always such a friendly, welcoming feel on the Market Place. There will be so many wonderful hand-made products on offer on Saturday, as well as some irresistible cakes.”

