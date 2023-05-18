News you can trust since 1854
Makers Market returns to Morpeth this weekend

The next Makers Market in Morpeth will take place this Saturday (May 20).

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:12 BST
The next Morpeth Makers Market will have a range of traders, including Awesome Chocolates.The next Morpeth Makers Market will have a range of traders, including Awesome Chocolates.
It will run from 9am to 3pm on the Market Place. A range of North East craft traders will be attending along with delicious bakes from The Little Twins Bakery, artisan chocolate from Awesome Chocolates and freshly ground coffee from Barista Beast.

Shoppers can expect to see regular traders such as Wooly Eric knitted accessories, Hot Wax with their scented soy candles and Annie & Me showcasing their unique hand-made silver jewellery.

Coastin’ Along, engraved gifts and home accessories, are back alongside Sweet Serenity with their luxury organic self-care products all hand-made in Newcastle.

New traders include Aurelia Bea with their hand-made in Northumberland sterling silver jewellery, independent clothing brand focused on sustainable fashion Fruit Salad Apparel and florist Rooted North, who specialise in fresh and dried flower displays.

Spinning Superiority is back by popular demand with some exclusive vinyl offers.

