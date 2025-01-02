Make fire safety a priority in your home message from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT
Northumberland residents are being urged to make fire safety a priority in their home by ensuring they have enough working smoke alarms and that they are tested regularly.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is also making people aware of an easy-to-follow online fire safety survey they can do that will help identify fire risks around their home.

It offers home safety checks for residents deemed to be at higher risk – for example, if they are elderly, have mobility issues or vulnerabilities.

Chief Fire Officer for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Graeme Binning, said: “Smoke alarms provide a vital early warning for householders, and can literally save lives, but it is not enough to just have one.

A smoke alarm. Picture from Pixabay.A smoke alarm. Picture from Pixabay.
“They must be situated on every level of their home, in the right place and be working.”

To access online fire safety advice and to see if you or an elderly relative are eligible for a home safety check, go to nland.uk/safety

