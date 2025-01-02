Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland residents are being urged to make fire safety a priority in their home by ensuring they have enough working smoke alarms and that they are tested regularly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is also making people aware of an easy-to-follow online fire safety survey they can do that will help identify fire risks around their home.

It offers home safety checks for residents deemed to be at higher risk – for example, if they are elderly, have mobility issues or vulnerabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Fire Officer for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Graeme Binning, said: “Smoke alarms provide a vital early warning for householders, and can literally save lives, but it is not enough to just have one.

A smoke alarm. Picture from Pixabay.

“They must be situated on every level of their home, in the right place and be working.”

To access online fire safety advice and to see if you or an elderly relative are eligible for a home safety check, go to nland.uk/safety