The free event, organised by Northumberland County Council’s Registration Service, takes place from 11am to 3pm and there is no ticket required.

More than 30 wedding specialists have signed up to attend the fair – including wedding outfitters, florists, caterers, car hire specialists, photographers, music and entertainment companies and cake makers.

Northumberland Registrars will be available to offer couples advice and guidance as well as talk them through the booking process, explain the legalities and help personalise and deliver the perfect ceremony.

The wedding fair will take place in Morpeth Town Hall.

Coun Colin Horncastle, portfolio holder for community services, said: “Northumberland is currently experiencing a wedding boom – last year the Northumberland Registrars officiated more than 2,300 marriages in the county.