Couples who are planning to get married have an opportunity to meet the Northumberland registrar team this coming weekend and make their dream wedding a reality.

Northumberland County Council’s Registration Service is hosting a wedding fair for couples to go along and have a chat about all things bespoke wedding ceremonies for anyone in the process of planning their perfect day.

The registrar team will be joined by over 30 local suppliers and venues, ranging from photographers, live musicians, outfitters, florists, caterers and many more.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for community services, said: “Northumberland is a fantastic place to get married and our registrars are experts in their field, from explaining the legalities in the lead up, to being a calming presence on your big day.

Members of the Northumberland registrar team.

“The county boasts over 70 stunning and unique venues as well as hundreds of local suppliers to make your day perfect. We’re looking forward to couples meeting them, and our friendly registrars at our event this month.”

Guests can enjoy a glass of bubbly upon arrival and the service will be on hand to talk to couples and offer personalised advice on the booking process, legalities, and how to craft the perfect ceremony.

For information on the choice of venues, services and to meet the team, visit the My Northumberland Wedding website and get some inspiration from other couples’ real life stories, who have had their visions brought to life by the registrars.