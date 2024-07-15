Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warkworth residents went to the polls July 11 to decide whether or not they wanted the Warkworth Neighbourhood Plan to be used by Northumberland County Council to help decide planning applications in the parish.

The result was a resounding ‘Yes’, with 89% of votes cast being in favour.

This means that the Warkworth Neighbourhood Plan comes into force immediately. The six policies in the Plan will be applied to any planning decisions within the neighbourhood area, alongside the relevant policies in the Northumberland Local Plan.

The policies in the Plan cover design, housing, green spaces, the conservation area, community facilities and sustainable transport.

For example, it is allocating 16 sites as local green space to be protected from development. This includes the land and fields surrounding Warkworth Castle, the football pitch on the Beach Road, the Burgage plots and the Braid near Amble, most of which, by an odd quirk of fate, is within the Warkworth Parish Boundary.

The Steering Group, who led the process on behalf of Warkworth Parish Council, is delighted by the result and hopes that it will inform planning decisions in a positive way to the benefit of residents.

The Plan also includes 20 community actions covering a wide variety of projects. These do not form part of the legal planning framework, but are ideas for the parish council to progress in the short and medium term.

A Warkworth Parish Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the residents of Warkworth, both those that came out to vote and also the many people who responded to the various consultations and surveys and so helped to shape the final plan.”