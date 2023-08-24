Villagers have been left wondering if and when their beloved local would reopen, especially when the pub’s exterior began to look rather dishevelled.

There is renewed hope, however, as a new tenant is being sought.

The pub is owned by Heineken through its Star Pubs and Bars Estate which says it is committed to opening and refurbishing the pub if a tenant can be secured.

The Coach Inn's exterior was cleaned up recently by Star Pubs and Bars.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars said: “We are recruiting for a new licensee to work with us to reopen The Coach Inn at Lesbury as soon as possible. We would then like to undertake a major refurbishment that would transform the pub.

"The revamp would create two new dining areas and add a substantial number of seats to the garden. The Coach Inn would also have a separate bar for those wanting to drink and socialise.

"As well as being a great pub for local residents, The Coach Inn would be a destination dining spot for those from further afield and for the many tourists and visitors to the area.”

It is understood there has been interest in the pub but no-one has been willing to meet the price. The estimated minimum in-going costs are £66,614, with an annual rent of £41,453.

The slow progress has frustrated many in the local community.

In August 2021, concerned villagers met and formed the Lesbury Pub Group to discuss engaging with Heineken to look at offering help in moving forward with reopening the pub and the possibility of a community buyout, but this was turned down as Star Pubs see the venue as financially viable.

The Plunkett Foundation, a charity which supports community businesses, was contacted for advice and a Zoom meeting took place between the parish council and Heineken.

When concerns were raised about the pub’s exterior, Lesbury Parish Council with support from Northumberland County Council, requested that the premises was tidied to an appropriate level and that has recently been done.

Julie Hall, of Lesbury Parish Council, believes economic issues are behind the lack of progress.

She said: “Post pandemic and the cost of living crisis, coupled with the uncertainty of energy prices, means there is a resistance for potential licensees to enter into agreement for businesses at this point, in particular in sites that have closed.”